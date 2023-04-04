Temple festival in Tamil Nadu's Erode sees devotees in droves

The famous Bannariamman Temple Kundam festival was celebrated on Tuesday morning here with thousands of people taking part from across the state and also the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka.
The Kundam festival is held annually during the Tamil month of Panguni.
People from Erode, Tirupur, and Coimbatore districts in the state came in large numbers to participate in the ceremony that began around 4 am in Bannari village near the dense forest region of Sathyamangalam, and performed the 'fire walk' ritual over the simmering fire placed before the temple.
Several serving and retired senior government employees also participated in the kundam.
More than five hundred police personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of the festival.
Special buses were operated from various places in Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, and Tirupur aside from cities in Karnataka like Chamarajnagar, Kollegal and Mysuru.
