Temple pond restored in a village off ECR

The temple pond in Injambakkam village off the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) that connects this metropolis with Puducherry was in a dilapidated state with it being turned a dumping yard. The pond was also battling problems of invasive weeds a couple of years ago.

Today, the pond is brimming with water resulting in a significant increase in the groundwater level in the village, thanks to Chennai Corporation opening up restoration of lakes and ponds to corporate houses as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The pond has not just been restored but sports a new look with solar lights, walkways and ramps which will make access easy for the physically challenged. Grundfos India has restored the 2.5-acre pond in partnership with NGO Hand in Hand on the supervision of the Chennai Corporation.

More than 60 lakes and ponds in and around Chennai have been brought to life from their almost dead state since 2017 when the government amended its rule to allow corporates to restore the water bodies. Chennai Corporation officials say the restoration of such waterbodies will prevent 2019 like water crisis that the city faced.

The Injambakkam project which was taken up in 2017 and is being done in phases will be completed by the end of this month. The pond is now a hangout place for not just residents of Injambakkam but also for those who live in near-by villages with people thronging the place for morning and evening walk.

Grundfos first cleaned the lake floor’s bed, strengthened the bund and built fencing and plantation around the waterbody, besides constructing a support wall on existing revetment and a walkway on the top of the bund.

“Now in its final stage of restoration, the water quality of the pond has significantly improved as the illegal disposal of the waste, wastewater, and cattle bathing has stopped. The reconstruction of the lake and the surrounding area has encouraged families nearby to visit the lake for regular walks,” Mahathi Parashuram, Regional Head of Public Affairs, Communications & Engagement, Grundfos Asia Pacific Region, said.

Mani, a casual labourer in the village, said the restoration of the lake has resulted in recharging of groundwater level in the area. “We didn’t face any water crisis last June when entire city was on the streets looking for water. The restoration of the lake has resulted in recharging of groundwater which is good news for us. We hope other lakes near the area are also restored,” he said.

Though the work is done by the corporate firm, Chennai Corporation officials regularly inspect the area to review the progress of the restoration of the pond. “We keep a tab on the progress of the work in every project. More than 60 water bodies have been restored and work on another 100 is nearing completion,” a senior Corporation official said.