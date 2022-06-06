Temples should be administered by a panel, not HR & CE: Pontiff

The head of the revered Madurai Aadheenam, a Tamil Shaivite monastery, has launched an all-round attack on the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department which administers over 44,000 temples and trusts in Tamil Nadu by accusing it of turning places of worship into a “den for plunderers.”

Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya, who took over as the head of the Madurai Aadheenam established by celebrated saint-poet Thirugnana Sambandhar 1,500 years ago in August 2021, also demanded that the HR & CE department be “disbanded.”

The comments of Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya assume significance given his constant criticism of the DMK government on various issues which is seen as a departure from most of his predecessors who kept an arm’s distance from politics. Off late, he is also seen in the company of leaders from the BJP, which has declared its support for protecting the rights of the aadheenams.

The pontiff had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on May 26 during the latter’s visit to TN – another influential mutt, Dharumapuram Adheenam, had played host to Governor R N Ravi in April.

“The government does not interfere in the functioning of churches. The same goes for mosques. But the government interferes in the functioning of our temples through the HR & CE department. This department has turned our temples into a den for plunderers, and it should be disbanded,” he told a meeting in Madurai organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

“They (temples) should be ideally given to us (aadheenams) but we won’t mind even if they don’t give them to us. A judge with a panel of lawyers should administer the temples. The panel will also consult pontiffs and local people. This is how temples should be managed,” Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya added.

In his response, HR & CE minister P K Sekarbabu said the Madurai Aadheenam was making controversial statements “only to be in the news.” DMK's allies, CPI(M), and Congress also criticised the pontiff for his comments.

By demanding that temples be “freed” of government control, the pontiff is toeing the line taken by right-wing organisations and the BJP which have been demanding that Hindu places of worship should be administered by “devotees and private individuals” and not the HR & CE department.

‘Free TN Temples’ campaign launched by Jaggi Vasudev was dropped mid-way after the DMK government decided to publish details of lands and properties owned by the temples managed by HR & CE online.

The pontiff had taken a hard stance against the DMK government last month when the Mayiladuthurai district administration imposed a ban on Pattina Pravesam, carrying the head of the Dharumapuram Adheenam on a palanquin. However, the ban was reversed later.

Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya’s predecessor Arunagirinathar, who headed the monastery for over 30 years, was a living example for communal harmony. He used to invite clerics and priests from other faiths to the mutt often and quote from Quran and Bible often to drive home the message that every religion teaches universal brotherhood.

Interestingly, the pontiff’s elevation was challenged by elusive godman Nithyananda, who was appointed as junior pontiff of the Aadheenam in 2012. However, he was removed from the post within a few months on charges of misconduct.

The Madurai Aadheenam has a rich tradition and is the oldest Tamil Shaivite monastery. Thirugnana Sambandhar is one of the most prominent of 63 Nayanmars who are believed to have lived between sixth and 10th centuries BC.