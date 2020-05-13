Ten more coronavirus cases reported in Kerala

Ten more persons in Kerala were tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, including four NRIs evacuated and two who came from other states. The number of COVID-19 active cases now in Kerala reached 41 from 16 in last week.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

So far 11 NRIs evacuated over the last few days and 12 persons who came from other states were tested COVID-19 positive. With four more persons contracting the infection through a local contact, the number of persons who contracted the infection through a truck driver who came from Koyambedu market in Tamilnadu reached ten. A police official was also among those contracted the infection cases on Wednesday.

Only one person recovered on Wednesday. Total persons infected in Kerala so far is 534 of which 490 already recovered and three died.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in persons coming from other states and NRIs, Kerala stepped up vigil. All those who enter without proper advance registration and availing online passes were sent to institutional quarantine, while all coming with passes were being allowed to remain in room quarantine in their houses. Those with symptoms are being admitted to COVID-19 care centres.