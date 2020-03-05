Tension in Coimbatore after attack on mosques

Tension prevailed in parts of the city early on Thursday after two mosques came under attack here, following which security was beefed up, police said. While a bottle filled with petrol was hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality, there were reports of stones thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur, they said. The incidents were suspected to be in retaliation to an alleged attack on a Hindu Munnani worker late on Wednesday night.

Both Hindu and Muslim outfits have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh here on Friday to condemn the incidents. Madukkarai Anand, District Secretary of Hindu Munnani, was attacked by some unidentified people, who came on bikes, while he was returning home after participating in a pro-CAA 'dharna' in the city on Wednesday.

A large posse of police were deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents, even as Anand was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital. The investigation is underway in connection with both the incidents, police said. Talking to reporters here, Hindu Munnani functionary Kadeswara Subramanian described it as an "organised" attack to incite violence.

He accused the DMK, Congress and Left parties of instigating the members of the Muslim community to "take political advantage" and "indulge" in violence. The Social Democratic Party of India petitioned the Police Commissioner, seeking to bring to book those involved in the attack on the mosques.

It also sought protection to all mosques in the district. Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat in a release said some people who did not believe in peace had hurled the petrol bomb on the mosque. The outfit urged the state government to take steps to prevent such attacks on Muslims and their property.