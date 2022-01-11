Tension over campus murder continues in Kerala

Tension over campus murder continues in Kerala

So far, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj R

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 11 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 20:53 ist
CPI(M)-DYFI workers staged protest march to the house of Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran. Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Tension over the murder of a student at an engineering college in Kerala continued with the CPI(M)-DYFI staging violent protests at various parts of the state.

So far, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj R, a student of the Government Engineering College at Painavu in Idukki. Four more were wanted in the case.

The key accused Youth Congress leader Nikhil Paily was learnt to have stated to the police that the SFI workers were attacked as self-defense. The police first information report said that political differences was the reason for the killing.

The CPI(M) and Congress leaders in Kerala were involved in a political spat of accusing each other of instigating political violence in college campuses.

CPI(M)-DYFI workers staged protest march to the house of Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran. CPI(M) workers also continued to damage Congress flags in various parts of the state.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
CPI(M)
Youth Congress
Congress
India News
protest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

 