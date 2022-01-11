Tension over campus murder continues in Kerala

Tension over the murder of a student at an engineering college in Kerala continued with the CPI(M)-DYFI staging violent protests at various parts of the state.

So far, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj R, a student of the Government Engineering College at Painavu in Idukki. Four more were wanted in the case.

The key accused Youth Congress leader Nikhil Paily was learnt to have stated to the police that the SFI workers were attacked as self-defense. The police first information report said that political differences was the reason for the killing.

The CPI(M) and Congress leaders in Kerala were involved in a political spat of accusing each other of instigating political violence in college campuses.

CPI(M)-DYFI workers staged protest march to the house of Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran. CPI(M) workers also continued to damage Congress flags in various parts of the state.

