Terrifying situation in Mangaluru, says CPI's Viswam

Rajya Sabha MP and CPI leader from Kerala, Binoy Viswam, who was detained by police at Mangaluru on Saturday, alleged that the police used force without any provocation.

Mr. Viswam, who was released by afternoon after detaining for four hours, said that the administration succeeded in creating a terrifying situation in Mangaluru. But the people of Mangaluru would resist it, he added.

Mr. Viswam was detained by the police following a demonstration breaking the curfew clamped in Mangaluru. He said that while some police officials used force at them, some senior police officials later intervened and stopped using force.

Meanwhile, the Congress organised demonstrations across Kerala on Saturday against CAA.