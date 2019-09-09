Terror alert: Kerala vigilant following Army's warning

Kerala Police chief directed all districts to be on high alert following a warning from the army of a terror attack in South India.

"An alert has been issued to all districts of the state, following Army's warning of a terror attack. Police across the state have been directed to maintain vigil at public places," said Loknath Behra, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP).

A top army commander on Monday said that the Army had received inputs about a possible terror attack in the southern part of India.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered in the Sir Creek area, Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army's Southern Command, told reporters at an event near Pune.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India and peninsular India," he said.

The army has taken measures in the Sir Creek region keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)