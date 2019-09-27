Terror strike along coastline can't be ruled out: Singh

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said that even as a major terror strike through the coastline of the country could not be ruled out, the country has a strong coastal security to counter it.

Inaugurating the 66th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi at Kollam in Kerala on Friday, Mr. Singh said that since India has a long coastline that extends from Kerala to Kutch, the chances of terrorists form neighbouring country planning a terror strike though the coastline could not be ruled out. "As a Defence minister I assure that our country's maritime security is absolutely strong and solidified. We are completely committed to coastal and maritime security," he said.

The defence minister's statement came close on the heels of reports of intelligence inputs regarding suspected movement of IS operatives towards Lakshadweep and Kerala after the Easter day terror strike in Sri Lanka.

Citing the airstrike at Balakot in Pakistan after the Pulwama incident, Mr. Singh asserted that if anyone bothered India, the country would not let them rest in peace. He also said that India would always remember the sacrifice of soldiers for protecting the nation. A country that does not remember the sacrifice of its soldiers, would not be respected anywhere in the world, he said.

The union minister launched various social service projects being initiated as part of Mata Amritanandamayi's birthday celebrations.