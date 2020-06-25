Tested positive for Covid-19, Owner of lip-smacking Iruttu Kadai halwa hangs self

The owner of the famous Iruttu Kadai that sells lip-smacking halwa in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli died on Thursday by hanging himself, an hour after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Hari Singh, 75, was admitted to a private nursing home in Tirunelveli, 630 km from here, on Tuesday following urinary infection. Though he was being treated for the infection, doctors collected his swab samples to check whether he has contracted Covid-19.

“The test results came positive and the hospital staff informed Mr Singh about his Covid-19 positive status. In an hour, he was found hanging in his hospital room,” Arjun Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city, told DH.

He said, prima facie, it appears that Singh took the extreme step due to the test results. “For now, it appears his health condition is the reason,” the officer added. Singh’s son-in-law has also tested positive for the virus.

Iruttu Kadai overlooking the famous Sri Nellaiappar Temple in the heart of Tirunelveli is a must stop for anyone who visits the southern Tamil Nadu town known for its hospitality. The mouth-watering wheat halwa sold at this shop has a unique taste, though the city is known for halwa with several sweet stalls selling them.

The shop, which functions with just a small bulb and opens only for three hours a day from 5 pm, is always crowded with tens of people standing in queues to taste the signature halwa. Without any advertisement, Iruttu Kadai’s name reached across India due to its unique taste and word of mouth. Long serpentine queues can be seen outside the shop during peak tourist season with policemen on duty to control the crowd.

The Iruttu Kadai halwa is so famous that people from across the country who visit the city make a beeline before the shop for their share of the sweet dish – the owners have imposed a limit in quantity for each person.

Singh is the third-generation owner of the shop which is understood to have been launched in 1940 by his great grandfather Bijli Singh, who migrated from Rajasthan.