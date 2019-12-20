T'gana govt examines assigning women's security to SHGs

The idea is being considered at the level of Chief Minister, said Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 20 2019, 12:14pm ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 13:37pm ist
Representative image. (DH Photo)

The Telangana government on Thursday said it was considering an idea of entrusting the responsibility of women's protection in villages to members of women Self Help Groups.

"Why cannot these women's groups be employed as She Teams in a village and entrust the responsibility of safety in the village to them, Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked at a government function.

The SheTeams in Telangana comprise police women and men who deal with eve-teasing, harassment and other issues concerning women's security in the state.

"The women members entrusted with the responsibility would identify men with bad behavior and report to police for them to address the issue," the minister said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Telangana
SHG
Comments (+)
 