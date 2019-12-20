T'gana govt examines assigning women's security to SHGs

The Telangana government on Thursday said it was considering an idea of entrusting the responsibility of women's protection in villages to members of women Self Help Groups.

"Why cannot these women's groups be employed as She Teams in a village and entrust the responsibility of safety in the village to them, Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked at a government function.

The SheTeams in Telangana comprise police women and men who deal with eve-teasing, harassment and other issues concerning women's security in the state.

"The women members entrusted with the responsibility would identify men with bad behavior and report to police for them to address the issue," the minister said.