T'gana govt will be tough on those creating unrest: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

The Telangana government follows an uncompromising policy in maintaining law and order and it would not tolerate those who create unrest by speaking in a manner that hurts the feelings of those belonging to other religions, State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said on Wednesday.

The government would act tough as per law, he said. He said complaints against the now-suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh for making allegedly objectionable comments on the Prophet have been received in Hyderabad and in several other police stations in the state.

Action would be taken as per law on those complaints and there is no distinction among people on the basis of religion, caste, creed and others in the eyes of the law, he said in a statement here.

No one is exempt from law and it would do its work, Ali said.

Singh was arrested on Tuesday for the derogatory comments, he said. He appealed to the people to not make comments that show other religious beliefs in poor light.

Observing that Telangana people symbolised 'Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb' (fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures in the country), the Home Minister said no one should take law into their hands. Against the backdrop of protests against Singh's alleged comments, he urged people to observe restraint and have a sense of brotherhood.

Singh, who is the MLA from Goshamahal here, was suspended by the saffron party for "violating" the party's Constitution. He got bail later. He was issued a showcause notice by the BJP, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party.