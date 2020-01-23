Thanjavur Big Temple consecration on February 5

The 1,000-year-old famed Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur is being decked up for its 6th Kumbabishekam (consecration) on February 5 with more than a million devotees expected to attend the massive ceremony and offer prayers.

The temple, which is being maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is being renovated with a fresh coat of paint and other restructuring work by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. While yagasalai pujas will begin on February 1, the maha poornahuthi (the main puja) will be held on February 5 in the presence of more than a million devotees.

The consecration of the temple is being held after a gap of 23 years – the last event held in 1997 was delayed by a day as a massive fire engulfed the yagasalai leading to the death of 40 people in a stampede. An architectural marvel, the Brihadeeswara Temple is one of the oldest and famous Lord Shiva temples in South India attracting thousands of tourists and devotees from across the country every day.

The temple, which is believed to be built between 1003 and 1010 AD, is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As the temple built by King Raja Raja Cholan of the famed Chola dynasty gets ready for the event, a controversy on whether to hold the temple’s consecration in Sanskrit or Tamil has broken out.

While the government says it would stick to the old practice of reciting prayers in both the languages, Opposition DMK and Tamil outfits want the slogans to be recited only in Tamil. Their contention is the temple was built by a Tamil king and hence only that language should be used for consecration.

However, Tamil Development Minister ‘MaFoi’ K Pandiarajan has clarified that hymns from both Sanskrit and Tamil be used during the consecration as in the past. “Even during the 1997 consecration when the DMK was in power, both languages were used. There will be invocations from Tamil hymns in praise of Lord Shiva, Tirumurai, apart from those in Sanskrit,” Pandiarajan said.

He said a committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has been constituted to ensure smooth conduct of the consecration.

Anticipating more than a million devotees, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate them and ensure they have a smooth visit.