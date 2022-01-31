Thanjavur girl suicide: NCPCR fact-finding team meets officials, others

A "fact-finding team" of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday met district officials and others in connection with the recent death here of a minor girl by suicide, amid claims that she took the extreme step after being coerced to convert to Christianity.

Led by NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, the three-member team also visited the school in the district where the deceased girl was studying. Kanoongo had earlier requested those who wish to provide any information or help to the "fact-finding team" regarding the issue to meet them at the Railway Officers Guest House here, where the meetings were held today.

In the closed-door meeting, the NCPCR team met with officials, including the district police chief, government doctors who had conducted the post-mortem, local villagers, representatives of the school and some present and former students of the institution.

They later also visited the school where the girl was studying. The 17-year-old student of the missionary school in Thanjavur belonged to Ariyalur district. Days ago, she died of suicide. A hostel inmate, she was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity. A video clip in this connection had gone viral. The school management had rejected the allegation and had blamed vested interests.

