'Thank you Modiji': KTR's jibe after fuel price hike

'Thank you Modiji for acche din': KTR's jibe after fuel price hike

The TRS leader, who is also a senior cabinet minister in the state government, also reminded Modi of his previous statements when the latter was in opposition

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 31 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 12:39 ist

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fuel price hike, saying "Thank you Modiji for Acche Din".

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, also posted old tweets of Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. In one such tweet on May 23, 2012, Modi had termed a massive hike in petrol prices as a prime example of the failure of the Congress-led UPA government.

In another tweet in October 2014, the Prime Minister had claimed 'Since we formed the government, petrol &amp; diesel prices came down. We are committed to removing the obstacles our nation is facing'.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi demands fuel prices rollback, leads protest against hike

The TRS leader, who is also a senior cabinet minister in the state government, also reminded Modi of his previous statements when the latter was in opposition.

"Reiterating some of your previous statements Modiji. Failure of Union Govt, Burden on States, Arrogance of Power, Unsympathetic to needs of poor," KTR said.

KTR also reacted to an advertisement of the Union government on Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal.

Also Read — Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel rate hikes add to common man's woes

He urged the Prime Minister to share with the people of Telangana the quantum of the Union government's contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme of the Telangana government which is aimed at providing drinking water to every household.

"Appropriating a flagship programme of Telangana Govt where your Govt has Zero contribution is not befitting the stature of a PM," wrote KTR referring to the claim made in the advertisement that more than 38 lakh households in Telangana got tap water connection in just three years since 2019.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Telangana Rashtra Samithi
Telangana
Fuel Prices
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

 