'Thank you Modiji for acche din': KTR's jibe after fuel price hike

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fuel price hike, saying "Thank you Modiji for Acche Din".

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, also posted old tweets of Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. In one such tweet on May 23, 2012, Modi had termed a massive hike in petrol prices as a prime example of the failure of the Congress-led UPA government.

In another tweet in October 2014, the Prime Minister had claimed 'Since we formed the government, petrol & diesel prices came down. We are committed to removing the obstacles our nation is facing'.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi demands fuel prices rollback, leads protest against hike

The TRS leader, who is also a senior cabinet minister in the state government, also reminded Modi of his previous statements when the latter was in opposition.

"Reiterating some of your previous statements Modiji. Failure of Union Govt, Burden on States, Arrogance of Power, Unsympathetic to needs of poor," KTR said.

KTR also reacted to an advertisement of the Union government on Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal.

Also Read — Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel rate hikes add to common man's woes

He urged the Prime Minister to share with the people of Telangana the quantum of the Union government's contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme of the Telangana government which is aimed at providing drinking water to every household.

"Appropriating a flagship programme of Telangana Govt where your Govt has Zero contribution is not befitting the stature of a PM," wrote KTR referring to the claim made in the advertisement that more than 38 lakh households in Telangana got tap water connection in just three years since 2019.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: