The crucial Communist votes in Munugodu, one of the last Left party hubs in Telangana

The Communist base has eroded beyond recognition in most other parts of Telangana, but it is hard to miss its presence in Munugodu.

Red painted tombs with Communist insignia atop in the outskirts and the well maintained tall pylons erected in village centers in memory of the movement, leading lights stand as strong evidence of the ideological following in the Nalgonda region, of which Munugodu is part.

The Communist Party of India candidates have won from here in 1985, 1989, 1994, 2004 and 2009.

The Left parties might not win an election on their own at present in the assembly constituency witnessing massive money influence, but the votes they command are in significant numbers to decide the outcome of a poll.

In Munugodu, which has about 2.42 lakh voters, the Communist votes range between a pivotal 15-20 thousand.

Which is why the TRS, facing a tough fight from the BJP, has allied with the CPI, CPM. In the 2018 assembly polls too, Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, now the BJP contestant, won with the help of the Left parties' support.

Sitting under tree shade, near the 40 feet tall imposing CPI (ML) New Democracy stupam (pylon) in Lachamma Gudem village centre, a group of Communist veterans reminisce about the old days.

“Not just the Communist parties, even the Naxalites (now known as Maoists) were very much active in our area. Those were the days of both awe and terror, no body knew what would happen when,” say Boddu Abbaiah and Nakirekanti Biksham, referring to the Naxal attacks, Police operations etc over two decades back.

Over the last several years, many Communists have either retired from politics or shifted to other parties, mainly the TRS, but drop strong hints of their original political orientation in their talk.

Laxmaiah Jannayakode (63), the Lachammagudem sarpanch affiliated to the TRS, was a CPI (ML) leader till a few years back.

“I've shifted to TRS as it is also a udhyama (agitation) party which fought for statehood. The dedicated Communist spirit is not found among today's youth,” says Laxmaiah.

On Sunday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a joint rally of the TRS and the CPI, CPM at Chandur, claiming that the three parties were fighting hard to save democracy in the country.

Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, CPI Telangana secretary described Munugodu as the Communist adda (hub). “Komatireddy who won with our support is criticizing us. There is no chance for anyone else as TRS and the Left have now united.”