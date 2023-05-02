‘The Kerala Story’ controversy and how it has snowballed 

It has been one hell of a ride for the makers of The Kerala Story since its teaser was released on YouTube last week. The movie, a Sudipto Sen directorial starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, claims to uncover the hidden truth and shed light upon the alleged system of ‘love jihad’ existent in Kerala. The plot, which the movie claims is based on real-life incidents, revolves around a group of “approximately 32,000 women” from the state who convert to Islam and join the extremist group ISIS.

However, the producers of the film on Tuesday changed the text of the introduction to the film in its latest teasers on YouTube. The changed version says that three women, who after getting brainwashed, converted and were sent on terror missions in India and abroad.

The Kerala government and the Opposition raised harsh criticism against the movie and questioned its motive by saying that it was just another move to spread the Sangh Parivar propaganda. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan termed the film a planned move to incite communal polarisation to reap electoral benefits. He also added that ‘love jihad’ has no relevant ground as it was rejected by the courts, probe agencies, and the Centre. The Opposition Congress also came down heavily on the movie and called for a ban on its screening.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the movie The Kerala Story on grounds that it's a "worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”.

The stand taken by Kerala’s ruling party CPI(M) that freedom of speech and expression couldn’t be a justification to use cinema to spread communalism and create polarisation was labelled as ‘double standards’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has also voiced its support for the film.

The representatives of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) have clarified that imposing a ban on the film won’t be of much help since viewers would still watch it once it is out on OTT platforms.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that the movie is a ‘misinterpretation of reality’. Tagging the movie’s poster on Twitter, he wrote ‘It may be *your* Kerala story. It is not *our* Kerala story’. "Let me stress, I am not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud & clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality," he said in another tweet.

Let me stress, I am not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud & clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality. https://t.co/sEIG91mjSP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 1, 2023

A Muslim lawyer and actor C Shukkur, who recently made the headlines for remarrying his wife under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) to ensure the financial security of their daughters, offered Rs 11 lakh for anyone who produces proof of 32 women from Kerala who converted and joined the terror outfit IS.

"I am offering Rs 11 lakh to those who publish information such as names and addresses of women who were converted to Islam and become members of the Islamic State by Muslim youth of Kerala. No need to produce proof for 32,000 women, just 32 is enough," he said in a Facebook post.

The Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League has also announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who proves the “allegations” levelled in the movie.

The movie is charted for theatrical release on May 5.

(With inputs from agencies)