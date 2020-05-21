The story behind Money Heist's Nairobi's Indian attire and Telugu lines

A video clip of Alba Flores aka Nairobi of Money Heist donning rural Indian attire and speaking Telugu has been charming the Netflix’s crime-drama aficionados, for the past few days on social media.

What is truly remarkable is the person’s life based on which the movie – Vincente Ferrer (2013) – is made, in which Flores, a Spanish actress who played the much-loved robber character Nairobi, portrayed the role of Shamira, an Anantapuram woman.

Born in 1920 in Barcelona, Ferrer, took part in the Spanish civil war. Later, as a Jesuit missionary he came to India in 1952 and worked in Maharashtra. In 1969, he distanced himself from the Christian order and moved to Anantapuram, the most backward AP district, close to Bangalore.

Over the next four decades, Ferrer was dedicated to helping change the lives of lakhs of people from disadvantaged communities. The Rural Development Trust, he set up works in the fields of education, health, housing, environment, sustainable livelihoods etc., executing projects aimed at eliminating poverty.

Ferrer’s statues dot Anantapuram villages and his portraits are found in many households.

RDT activities, largely supported by overseas donations especially from Spain are at present centered in around 3700 villages of Anantapuram and Kurnool districts. Three hospitals RDT runs at Bathalapalli, Kalyanadurgam and Kanekal provide over nine lakh consultations a year at a nominal cost.

While Ferrer expired in 2009, his wife Anne and son Moncho Ferrer are carrying his mantle settling in Anantapuram. Born here, Moncho married a local Telugu lady and has two daughters.

“After experiencing India, my father realized that more than God what the world needs is proper food, house and a life with dignity. From a missionary he turned spiritual, deeply involved in human empowerment activities,” Moncho Ferrer tells DH.

In this time of COVID-19, RDT has focused its efforts and resources in aiding people directly and indirectly affected by the virus.

RDT Bathalapalli Hospital, designated as a COVID-19 hospital on 13 April, is serving as a reference centre in Anantapuram district and has treated about 150 mild, moderate cases. RDT laboratory is a COVID-19 testing centre, Moncho says.

With local community support, 3,73,265 cooked meals were served to the needy, including in the red zones and for migrant workers walking home on the highways. 6,346 families were supported with dry ration.

In a project providing livelihood in lockdown time, RDT has engaged 2260 tailors especially rural women to make non-surgical, fabric face masks.

“We provide them raw material and pay about Rs five for each mask. Some make 50-60 and some up to 100 a day. So far, we procured over 30 lakh such masks from local tailors and artisans,” Moncho tells. “Recently over 1.5 lakh masks were handed to AP DGP Gautam Sawang for police personnel use.”

Reaching remote places with its mobile library and ambulance, RTD is also bringing awareness about the disease in the two Rayalaseema districts.

Moncho says Flores aka Nairobi spent over two months in Anantapuram, for the movie shooting. “She was much younger but very talented even then. She spoke her Telugu lines. Flores enjoyed the local life, cuisine and still keeps in touch with some people here.”

Work in figures