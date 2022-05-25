There is no law and order in Tamil Nadu, say Opposition parties

The murder of a BJP functionary in a busy area in the state capital gave enough ammunition to Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu to attack the ruling DMK dispensation on the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the state, especially in Chennai.

The city has reported 20 murders in as many days with at least six of them being committed on busy roads in full public view. The murders come weeks after the Chennai Police suffered a slew of setbacks following the death of a youth named Vignesh under its custody.

Balachandar, a functionary of the BJP SC/ST Wing, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Chintadripet off the arterial Anna Salai on Tuesday evening. The BJP functionary had at least seven cases against him, police said, suspecting personal rivalry behind the murder.

AIADMK, the principal opposition party, and BJP accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of ignoring the law and order situation in the state. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the city alone saw 20 murders in two weeks and questioned whether Stalin was aware of the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that the police stations have been “taken over” by local DMK men who “call the shots.” “There is no law and order. No one is safe in Tamil Nadu today. The CM has given the entire control to DMK men who are uncontrollable. Criminals are challenging the police to catch them,” he said.