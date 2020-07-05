They charge Rs 1.15 lakh for a day: Covid-19-positive govt doctor alleges detainment in private hospital

A private hospital in Hyderabad has allegedly detained a government doctor taking treatment there for Covid-19, for questioning the exorbitant fees levied on her.

An emotional selfie video of Dr Sultana making a fervent appeal “for rescue from the hospital’s exploitation” has put focus on the huge mismatch between the rates fixed by the Telangana government for Covid-19 treatment in the private sector and the actual bills that the patients are forced to pay.

Dr Sultana is an assistant civil surgeon at the state-run Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, one of the designated Covid-19 treatment hospitals. However, she, along with her family members who were also tested positive, got admitted at the private hospital last week.

“Due to shortness of breath, I was admitted into Thumbay Hospital, Chaderghat. For one day they are charging Rs 1.15 lakh; I could not pay so much as one day expenses. My brother paid Rs 1.9 lakh in total and they are not discharging us, they are misbehaving with us. The staff is refusing insulin to me, not provided meals,” Dr Sultana says, sobbing in the video.

“I am in trouble, please help. I cannot pay them Rs 1 lakh every day. I want to be discharged right now. I am a Covid-19 warrior,” Dr Sultana says.

The Chandrasekhar Rao government has been claiming best facilities, treatment for Covid-19 patients in the government hospitals.

DH tried repeatedly to reach Dr K Shankar, superintendent of the Fever Hospital, where Dr Sultana is working, but his phone remained switched-off. Chaderghat police said that she got admitted in the private hospital on 1 July and left the hospital on Saturday night.

While allowing private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients, health minister Etela Rajender had on 15 June announced a fixed rate of Rs 7500 per day without ventilator support and Rs 9000 with ventilator use in private hospitals.

However, several hospitals are reportedly charging 10 times the prescribed rates, subjecting patients to unrequired procedures. In some cases, patients’ records allegedly evade Covid-19 mention to avoid any scrutiny.

“We charge around Rs 1 lakh per day for Covid-19 treatment. Government orders are being ignored everywhere, not just at our hospital,” a senior doctor at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad told DH.

The total positive cases in Telangana till Friday is 22,312 with 288 deaths.