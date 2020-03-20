Third coronavirus case of senior citizen worrying Andhra Pradesh health officials

Andhra Pradesh has on Friday confirmed one more COVID-19 case, the total positive cases now standing at three.

State’s third case is a senior citizen from Visakhapatnam who had returned from Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Earlier two cases are from Nellore and Ongole.

Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretary, Andhra Pradesh’s health department told DH that the first two cases are youngsters and are doing very well – “so, no worries.”

“The third one in Visakhapatnam is about 65 years and his ailments like diabetes are of concern,” Reddy said adding that the senior citizen is not in critical condition or dead as reported in a section of the media.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has on Friday issued guidelines for the news organizations on reporting any COVID-19 news,

"Some channels have aired false news that a coronavirus infected patient died in Visakhapatnam. Media should confirm with health and medical department before broadcasting such news in this hour of crisis" said health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas.

The three positive cases in the state all foreign returnees from Italy, UK Scotland, Saudi Arabia (Mecca). Out of 128 samples tested, 108 cases came out as negative and the results of 17 samples are awaited.

On Friday, Jaganmohan Reddy participated in the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers over COVID-19 and assured the state’s total cooperation for the Janata Curfew on March 22.

"We mentioned about the requirement of new labs and sought the ban on international flights for a longer time," health minister Srinivas said.

CM Reddy earlier held a video conference with district collectors and nodal officers.

“Public need not panic or believing false news hoard provisions. Shops would remain open to ensure availability of essential commodities. Strict action will be taken against those inflating prices of commodities,” said the Chief Minister adding that all hospitals are equipped with required medicines.

Through village volunteers, Asha workers and ANMs the state is conducting a door to door survey to identify people who returned from foreign countries and their families to check their health condition.