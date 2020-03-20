Third COVID-19 case reported in Andhra Pradesh

Third COVID-19 case reported in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Mar 20 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 16:02 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: iStock)

One more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to three on Friday, officials said.

The patient tested positive in Visakhapatnam, they said.

A person who returned to his native Nellore from Italy became the first coronavirus case in the state on March 12 while a youngman who came from England tested positive on Thursday.

Of the total 119 samples sent for screening so far, three returned positive while 12 results were awaited. Others tested negative, health department officials said on Friday.

Stay at Home notice is in place for all foreign returnees, they added. 

 

