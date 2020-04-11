Third COVID-19 death Kerala; toll at three

Kerala reported a third death due to Covid-19 on Saturday, while ten more persons were found infected and 19 recovered, including nine in Kasargod.

Mahe native Mehroof, 71, died at Pariyaram government medical college hospital in Kannur. He was initially undergoing treatment at a private hospital and was shifted to the government medical college Covid ward after he was tested Covid positive. He was suffering from kidney and heart ailments and was put on ventilator support also. The health workers were yet to trace the source of infection on him. He was not found to have travelled abroad recently. Over 25 persons with whom he was found to be having close contacts were not having Covid infection so far.

Meanwhile, police and district administration have enhanced vigil at some parts of Kasargod town where number of Covid cases were high. Even as nine more persons from Kasargod were tested negative on Saturday, two fresh cases were reported on Saturday.

So far 374 persons were infected in Kerala, of which three died and 143 got cured. Remaining 228 are now under treatment.

Kerala seeks lockdown till April 30

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue lockdown at all Covid hotspots till April 30, while a phased relaxation was sought in other places by ensuring social distancing.