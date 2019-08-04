Thirteen daily wage earners die in road accident

At least thirteen daily wage earners including eight women died in a road accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Kothapalli of Midjil block of Mahbubnagar district when the three-wheelers they were travelling hit a truck coming in the opposite direction. There were 16 passengers jam-packed into the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

According to police, the passengers were returning after a day’s work to Kothapalli which was a few minutes away from the accident site. Six of the injured have been shifted to Jadcherla hospital where three succumbed to injuries and the condition of three others is said to be critical.

Eyewitnesses have said that the auto driver could not keep the balance while tackling the truck coming in the opposite direction. Few others have said that the truck was speeding at the time of the accident.

The impact was such the locals and police had a tough time to extricate the mangled bodies piled on upon other in the auto that could only accommodate four persons plus the driver.

Locals say that the blind spot on the Jadcherla–Kalvakurthy road has been a hot spot for accidents. The villagers said that they have been urging the government to straighten the sharp curve where the ghastly accident occurred. Kin of the deceased urged the government to grant exgratia.

Shifting of the injured to the hospital took time as the 108 vehicles allegedly came leisurely. The kin of the injured roughed of the 108 staff and rushed the injured to the hospital on their own.