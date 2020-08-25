Thiruvananthapuram's Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple to open tomorrow

Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple to open tomorrow

The temple had not allowed worshippers since March 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: DH Photo

After over five months, devotees will be allowed to offer worship at the famous Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple from Wednesday adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols.

The temple had not allowed worshippers since March 21 due to the pandemic.

"We have made adequate arrangements for devotees. Floor markings have been made to ensure social distancing of devotees. Barricades have also been set up," temple sources told P T I.

Followers will have to book for darshan online through the temple website "spst.in" a day ahead of their visit to the shrine and before 5 pm, keep a copy of the same and carry their original Aadhaar card along with them during the temple visit.

A counter has been set up at the North gate from where the devotees have to enter and they have to write their details in a register, the sources said.

At each point of time only 35 devotees would be allowed inside the shrine and a maximum of 665 people a day.

Those over 60 and children less than 10 years of age would not be allowed to offer prayers.

The darshan is from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to deeparadhana around 6.45 pm, a temple press release said.

