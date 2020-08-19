This Kerala library attracts readers with its unique architecture

Why do people go to libraries? The most obvious answer is to read books. But a library in Kerala is attracting readers not just with its humungous collection of over 7,000 books, but also with its design marvel.

It is more than a year since the Lal Bahadur Vayanasala and Granthalayam (library), which is over fifty-year-old and located at Karayil near Payyanur in Kannur district, has got its building designed in the form of a bookshelf. But even now people from distant places are visiting the library to see its unique architecture.

President of the library Appukuttan Karayil said that the design of the library building is even attracting people from the nearby Kasargod district. It is true indeed, as the reader base of the library has seen an increasing trend over these months.

The library was set up in 1967 with the initiative of freedom fighter K C Kunhirama Poduval. The initial building of the library gave way for public development activities later and the library was functioning in a rented building for quite some time. A few years back a fresh initiative was taken to construct a new building.

Veteran sculptor KKR Vengara proposed this unique design for the library building. Covers of popular books, mainly Malayalam, were also used for the design. Artisan Sreedharan C V led the construction of the building.

The new building was inaugurated in 2019 February. Since then many have been flocking the library to see the building design. At present, the library has a collection of over 7,000 books, mostly Malayalam, said Appukuttan.

Recently an upcoming bookshop at Aluva near Kochi had even grabbed the attention of even renowned writer Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho owing to its unique design in the form of a bookshelf. One of the four books modelled was Paulo Coelho's 'The Alchemist'.