Thomas Isaac flays second ED notices, says will consult lawyer before appearing

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader Thomas Isaac called the Enforcement Directorate’s second notice to appear before it as “harassment” and was considering legal options against the summons.
Reacting to the notice issued by the ED, in connection with the irregularities in the financial dealings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), that asked him to appear before it on August 11, Isaac said that he was looking at his legal options against it. He also added that he would provide the details of his financial transactions of the past 10 years that the central investigative agency sought. However, the decision about appearing in person would be taken after he consults with a lawyer.
The ED is probing into the alleged violations involved in KIIFB's transactions such as issuing masala bonds and trading on London Stock Exchange to raise Rs 2,150 crore. The Comptroller and Auditor General had earlier flayed the move as unconstitutional. KIIFB is not funding most major infrastructure development projects of Kerala
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list
Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission
Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public
Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot