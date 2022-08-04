Thomas Isaac flays second ED notices, says will consult lawyer before appearing

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader Thomas Isaac called the Enforcement Directorate’s second notice to appear before it as “harassment” and was considering legal options against the summons.

Reacting to the notice issued by the ED, in connection with the irregularities in the financial dealings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), that asked him to appear before it on August 11, Isaac said that he was looking at his legal options against it. He also added that he would provide the details of his financial transactions of the past 10 years that the central investigative agency sought. However, the decision about appearing in person would be taken after he consults with a lawyer.

The ED is probing into the alleged violations involved in KIIFB's transactions such as issuing masala bonds and trading on London Stock Exchange to raise Rs 2,150 crore. The Comptroller and Auditor General had earlier flayed the move as unconstitutional. KIIFB is not funding most major infrastructure development projects of Kerala