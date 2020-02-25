Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper plant probe: Rajinikanth gets exemption from appearance

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been granted exemption to appear on Wednesday before the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission probing the police firing during the anti-Sterlite agitation in Thoothukudi in 2018. 13 people were killed in the police firing and Sterlite Copper plant was closed down after the incident.

While granting exemption only for Wednesday’s hearing, the Commission also gave a set of questions to Rajinikanth’s counsel Ilamparudhi who appeared before it and said the actor was willing to file an affidavit regarding the violence. The actor should submit the affidavit by answering questions asked by the Commission in a few days’ time.

The actor-turned-politician is currently shooting for his latest movie Annatthe being produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth, who was summoned by the Commission to appear before it to share information on the violence, cited “professional engagements” as the reason for exempting him from personal appearance. The petition also stated “inconvenience to the people” if a star like Rajinikanth appears before the Commission in Thoothukudi, 600 kms from here.

“We accepted the reason of professional work cited by Rajinikanth. The exemption is only for tomorrow (Wednesday’s) hearing. While we have given a set of questions to Rajinikanth for him to reply, we will summon him after we receive an affidavit from him,” Vadivel Murugan, the Commission’s counsel, told DH.

The commission will definitely examine Rajinikanth after he submits an affidavit, Murugan added. Rajinikanth was summoned as the Commission received several petitions seeking to get more details on the popular actor’s statements on protesters.

Rajinikanth, who is yet to launch his political party despite announcing his intention to take a plunge into politics two years ago, had blamed

“anti-social elements and miscreants” for intruding the protests and turning it violent.

“The same happened with Jallikattu protests... police began attacking the protesters only after the anti-social elements in the crowd instigated the violence. It is these elements who ransacked the Collectorate, set on fire residential flats of Sterlite employees and burnt vehicles. But only common men died and got injured,” Rajinikanth had said.