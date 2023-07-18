Thousands offer 'bali tharpanam' in Kerala

Thousands offer 'bali tharpanam' on 'Karkidaka Vavu' in Kerala

Devotees thronged at popular temples, river banks and sea shores to offer 'bali tharpanam'.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 18 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 00:01 ist
Devotees perform ‘Bali Tharpanam’ ritual as part of 'Varakkal Vavu Bali'. Credit: PTI File Photo

Thousands of devotees in Kerala offered bali tharpanam to their deceased ancestors on the occasion of Karkidaka Vavu on Monday.

Devotees thronged at popular temples, river banks and sea shores to offer bali tharpanam.

Also Read | Kings and temples of power

The rituals began from the wee hours of the day. Rice mixed with black sesame seeds and ghee is generally offered to crows as part of the ritual.

Owing to the rough sea, restrictions were imposed on the bali tharpanam rituals at sea shores.

Karkidaka Vavu is observed on the full moon day of the Malayalam month of Karkidakam.

During Covid-19 there were restrictions on offering bali tharpanam in public places. Hence many devotees have now started the practice of performing the ritual at their homes. 

