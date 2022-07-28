Bali Tharpanam: Thousands pay homage to ancestors

Thousands offered 'Bali Tharpanam' to ancestors in Kerala

Steps were taken to observe green protocol in many places for offering 'bali'

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 28 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 20:21 ist
Bali Tharpanam. Credit: DH File Photo

Thousands of believers thronged various temples and religious places in Kerala on Thursday to perform 'Bali Tharpanam' offering to late ancestors on the occasion of 'Karkidaka Vavu', an annual event.

As per belief, the 'Bali Tharpanam' comprising rice balls is offered to the late ancestors and they come in the form of crows to consume it.

During the last two years 'Bali Tharpanam' was affected owing to Covid. From Wednesday night onwards the 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals began at prominent spots as well as river banks and sea shores across the state. Owing to rough weather, restrictions were imposed at sea shores in conducting the ritual.

