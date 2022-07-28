Thousands offered 'Bali Tharpanam' to ancestors in Kerala

Thousands of believers thronged various temples and religious places in Kerala on Thursday to perform 'Bali Tharpanam' offering to late ancestors on the occasion of 'Karkidaka Vavu', an annual event.

As per belief, the 'Bali Tharpanam' comprising rice balls is offered to the late ancestors and they come in the form of crows to consume it.

During the last two years 'Bali Tharpanam' was affected owing to Covid. From Wednesday night onwards the 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals began at prominent spots as well as river banks and sea shores across the state. Owing to rough weather, restrictions were imposed at sea shores in conducting the ritual.