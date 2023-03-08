Thousands participate in Attukal Pongala in Kerala

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration and the police for the devotees

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 08 2023, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 09:55 ist
Devotees participate in the 'Kappukettu ceremony' as part of the annual pongala festival, at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Thiruvananthapuram city literally turned out to be a 'yaga sala' on Tuesday as thousands of women devotees thronged the streets and prepared 'Pongala' (sweet dishes) offerings as part of the famed 'Pongala' festival of the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.

During the last couple of years, there were restrictions on the festival owing to Covid-19. But this time, there were no restrictions and hence it witnessed a massive participation of women.

From Sunday onwards, women started reaching the city from various parts of the state and outside to get a place close to the temple. 

By Tuesday morning, hearths extended up to ten kilometres from the temple. The rituals began with the lighting of the hearths by 10.30 am and ended with the sprinkling of holy water from the temple at 2.30 pm.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration and the police for the devotees. Fire and rescue services were also on high alert.

Attukal Temple is often referred to as the 'Sabarimala of women'. The 'Pongala' festival is considered to be the temple festival which sees the highest participation of women. The participation of women had even extended up to 25 lakh attaining a world record.

Thiruvananthapuram 
Kerala
India News

