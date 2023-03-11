Three arrested for GST evasion of Rs 150 crore

Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (DGGI) has arrested three persons for evading GST of Rs 150 crore while supplying TMT bars without invoices. The arrests came after the Intelligence wing of DGGI conducted simultaneous search operations at premises belonging to three prominent taxpayers involved in the business.
Preliminary investigation revealed that these entities have been indulging in illicit clearance of TMT Bars regularly without invoices and that the payments for such sales were received fully in cash and not declared to the GST authorities.
“The amount involved in such clandestine transactions is Rs 834 crore which has led to GST evasion of Rs 150 crore approximately. These fraudulent activities were being systematically managed from a secret location far away from the registered business premises to escape the attention of the department,” the DGGI said.
The investigation unearthed the massive illegitimate clearances made at different stages of the supply chain without payment of GST. During the search operations, several incriminating documents were recovered from the premises pertaining to these entities.
“Three persons have been arrested. Further investigation is in progress,” the agency said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Will India create history at the Oscars?
Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety
Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet
Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'
Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest
Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us
Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable
Black is back, now as a summer shade
Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity