Three arrested for spreading fake news on coronavirus in Kerala

Police arrested three persons in Kerala on charges of spreading fake news pertaining to coronavirus on social media. The police are also tracking people who forwarded the misleading information.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja warned that stringent action will be taken against those who share misleading information and reveal identity of patients in home quarantine for coronavirus suspicions.

Three persons have been arrested from Thrissur district where the first coronavirus case in India was reported.

They have been identified as Shafi from Moonupeedika, Sirajuddeen from Perinjanam and Sabari from Pazhayannur.

Another case was registered in Thrissur against one Aneesh George from Punalur in Kollam district for spreading fake news pertaining to coronavirus infection. Six more persons who shared the fake news were also tracked by the police.