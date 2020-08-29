Three cheating cases lodged against MLA Manjeshwar in Kerala

Three cheating cases have been registered against MLA of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod, M C Kamaruddin, for allegedly cheating investors of a jewellery shop headed by the IUML leader.

Three persons had lodged a petition against the MLA accusing that around Rs 35 lakh invested in the Fashion Gold jewellery shop business was not returned and the shop was shut also. The Chandera police in Kasaragod registered three separate cases for cheating against Kamaruddin, who is the chairman of the shop and managing director T K Pookoya Thangal, said the station house officer.

While one of the complainants, Abdul Shukkoor of Cheruvathoor was said to have invested Rs 30 lakh, the two other complainants, Arifa and M T P Suhara invested only Rs 3 lakh and one lakh. Suhara also gave around 15 sovereigns of gold. There were around 800 investors in the firm, said sources.

Meanwhile, the MLA reacted that the cases were politically motivated as the dues to the investors were being settled. The jewellery which had three branches at Kasargod and Kannur district was closed by January due to loss. There were many investors in the registered firm and all the investors were assured that the dues would be settled in three months, he said.

The CPM had earlier alleged that nine mahal committees had illegally investments in the MLA's jewellery business.

Kamaruddin, who was elected to the Kerala Assembly last year in the by-polls following the death of P B Abdul Razak, had recently faced allegations pertaining to a land deal. A trust headed by Kamaruddin purchased two acres of land at Trikaripur in Kasardog from the Wakf Board at a very low rate. After the deal became controversial, the land was returned.