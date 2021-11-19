Three dead in flash flood in AP's Kadapa district

Three dead in flash flood in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district

NDRF and SDRF teams have swung into action to carry out relief and rescue operations

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Nov 19 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 14:21 ist
A group of unsuspecting devotees, offering prayers in a Siva temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, were caught in the sudden flood and washed away in Rajampet area. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least three people were killed and many others feared washed away in a flash flood in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

A breach to the Annamayya project bund caused a flash flood in Cheyyeru rivulet that left some villages along its coursed inundated, official sources said. A group of unsuspecting devotees, offering prayers in a Siva temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, were caught in the sudden flood and washed away in Rajampet area.

Three bodies were later recovered near Nandaluru, the sources said, adding efforts were on to trace the remaining persons. The Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor and Kadapa have been witnessing a worst deluge in years as heavy rains, caused by the depression in Bay of Bengal, caused breaches to several ranks and kept rivers and rivulets in spate.

NDRF and SDRF teams have swung into action to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of the rain-battered districts and directed them to step rescue and relief measures. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Flash Floods
Andhra Pradesh
NDRF
sdrf
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 