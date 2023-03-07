Three elephants electrocuted in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district

In a tragic incident, three adult elephants were electrocuted when they came in contact with an illegal electric fence at a privately-owned farm in Marandahalli in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. Two calves which were part of the group of elephants that were roaming around the farm on Monday night were saved since power was disconnected after the incident.

The tragic incident took place on Monday night when the elephants, in a group, were on a walk and being tracked by officials from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Dharmapuri District Forest Officer K V A Naidu said the forest department team reached the farm after hearing cries of the animals and rescued the calves.

The DFO said the five elephants went out of sight of the forest officials for a while but three were found electrocuted when they reached the site. “We could save the calves as we quickly asked the TANGEDCO to disconnect the wire and switch off power,” Naidu said.

The farm was owned by K Murugesan, who has been arrested by the Forest Department. The two calves that have been orphaned now are likely to be united with herd elephants soon.

“Our hearts go out to two calves who got orphaned as three elephants died due to electrocution. Our expert team of vets & experienced mahouts from Mudumalai who have good experience of uniting baby elephants with herds in the past are joining the local team,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests), said.

She also said Forest department officials have arrested the person involved in illegally tapping live wire. “We are heartbroken with this terribly sad incident in which three wild elephants have died due to electrocution & two calves have got orphaned. Calves are under our care,” she added.