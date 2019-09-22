Three maoists killed, two hurt in encounter with cops

At least three Maoists were killed and two others were believed to be grievously injured in an alleged encounter with the police forces in Madigamallu tribal hamlet of G K Veedhi block of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh bordering Odisha on Sunday.

Exactly a year ago, the then Paderu MLA Kidari Visweswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Somu both belonging to the TDP were killed by Maoists while they were on their way to attend a government sponsored programme.

On September 23 last year, the Maoists read out the chargesheet on both the leaders, blind folded and shot them at point blank range.

Maoists executed them on charge of resorting to anti-people activities including supporting the bauxite mining in the belt. Police accused the Maoists Aruna alias Venkata Ravi Chaitanya, J Srinubabu alias Rhino and Kameswari all belonging to different parts of Andhra Pradesh for the killing the TDP leaders.

The Maoists are observing revolutionary week from September 21 to 28.

Police are said to have got the tip off about the Maoists movement in Madigamallu.

“The Exchange of fire lasted for over 30 minutes before some Maoists escaped into the forest. We have seized their weapons and kit bags,” Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of police (SP) Babuji Attada told media.

The SP said that the Maoists belonged to Galikonda squad of Andhra –Odisha border committee of the CPI (Maoist).

Meanwhile, people's organisations have termed it as a fake encounter and have demanded a judicial enquiry.