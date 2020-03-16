Three more coronavirus in Kerala, Total reaches 24

Three more persons in Kerala were tested coronavirus positive on Monday taking the total number of infected persons at present to 24.

While one of the positive cases was found at Kasargod that shares border with Karnataka, two cases were from Malappuram district.

As many as 12,740 persons were still under observation in Kerala for chances of COVID-19 infection.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that people should cooperate with the precautionary measures like avoiding gathering and maintaining hygiene to avoid the spread of the virus. He also said that COVID-19 alertness was leading to the economic crisis in various sectors. People should not fully keep off from social life.

The two foreigners tested positive in Kerala, an Italian and a British national, were found to have primary and secondary contacts with a large number of people by taking part in festivals and visiting many tourist spots. The contact tracing of the infected were still progressing.

Even as 27 persons in Kerala were so far tested positive, three who were infected initially were already cured. They were students from Wuhan in China.