Three more, including Italian tourist test COVID-19 positive in Kerala; Total reaches 19

Three more persons, including an Italian tourist, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala taking the total infected cases as of now in Kerala to 19

In the wake of the death of a COVID-19 infected person in Karnataka, Kerala also decided to step up the screening of those coming to Kerala from neighbouring states. All persons coming to Kerala from foreign countries would be strictly screened at the airports hereafter, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The three fresh COVID-19 confirmed cases in Kerala included a person from Thiruvananthapuram who was tested positive in preliminary tests on Thursday, another native of Thiruvananthapuram who recently returned from the UK and an Italian tourist at a resort at Varkala tourist destination, about 45 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram.

The Italian tourist, who reached here on February 27, and the one who returned from the UK recently were already kept under quarantine and were shifted to the isolation ward of Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

At present, about 5400 persons were kept in quarantine in the state, of which around 275 with some symptoms were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple opened for monthly pooja on Friday evening. There was a considerable decline in the pilgrims. Among the 200 odd pilgrims who turned up majority were from neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana. The temple will be open till March 18, said a spokesperson.