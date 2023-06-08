Three of family found hanging in hotel room in Kerala

Three of family found hanging in hotel room in Kerala

The family had earlier told the hotel staff that they would check out from the room the previous night

PTI
PTI, Thrissur, Kerala,
  • Jun 08 2023, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 17:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A three-member family from the state, settled in Chennai, was found dead in a hotel room in this central Kerala district, police said on Thursday.

A man, his wife and their daughter were found hanging inside the room, they said.

Quoting the hotel staff, the police said the family had checked into the facility some days ago.

The family had earlier told the hotel staff that they would check out from the room the previous night.

Read | Man kills six-year-old daughter in Kerala's Alappuzha

As there was no response from them even after repeated attempts to call them, the hotel employees informed the police, who rushed to the spot and entered the room, breaking open its lock.

A police officer said prima facie, it was a case of suicide.

"As per the ID cards recovered from the room, they were settled in Chennai. But, we are yet to find out their native place in Kerala," he told PTI.

A purported suicide note, found near the bodies, said financial issues forced them to take the extreme step, sources said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
hanging

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 