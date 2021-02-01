BUDGET 2021
DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021 Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: Budget let down like never before, says Chidambaram Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22
Three workers killed in TN building collapse

Three workers killed in TN building collapse

PTI
PTI, Madurai,
  • Feb 01 2021, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 17:42 ist

Three construction labourers were killed and as many injured when a decades-old building collapsed during renovation work here on Monday, police said.

More than ten workers were engaged in the renovation work when one of the walls of the building with sub-divided apartments collapsed.

Three of them were pulled out dead from the debris, Police said. Three others injured in the mishap were being treated at a government hospital. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Death
Tamil Nadu
Building Collapse

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 