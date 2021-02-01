Three workers killed in TN building collapse

Three construction labourers were killed and as many injured when a decades-old building collapsed during renovation work here on Monday, police said.
More than ten workers were engaged in the renovation work when one of the walls of the building with sub-divided apartments collapsed.
Three of them were pulled out dead from the debris, Police said. Three others injured in the mishap were being treated at a government hospital.
