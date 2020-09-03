Thrissur district holds 'Pulikali' online amid Covid-19

The popular 'Pulikali' (dance of the tiger) of Kerala's Thrissur district which is part of Onam celebrations, was held online this time owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Around 20 performers dressed up as tigers participated in the event by performing from different locations, mostly from their houses on Thursday.

In a normal year, hundreds of performers would have participated in the around decades-old 'Pulikali' in Thrissur town. The event also attracts tourists.

But owing to the restrictions, the organisers, Ayyanthole Desam Pulikkali Samghataka Samithi, decided to conduct 'Pulikali' online.

According to the organisers, there were thousands of viewers for the hour-long live performance. Selfies and stickers pertaining to 'Pulikali' were also made available for the fans.

Thrissur Pooram, another major cultural attraction of the district, was also called off this time because of the pandemic.