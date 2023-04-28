Thrissur Pooram festival to be held on April 30

The famed Thrissur pooram festival of the Vadakkunnathan temple will be held on Sunday.
A sample fireworks display was held on Friday evening. The main fireworks would be on the wee hours of May 1.
Parading of elephants by the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms and display of umbrellas will take place on Sunday.
Hours long percussion performance would be another attraction of the pooram that attracts even foreign tourists.
