Tiger and King Cobra die in Mysuru Zoo

A male tiger and a King Cobra, which were brought from Pilikula Nisarga Dhama, Mangaluru to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), died due to health issues.

The animals were brought to Mysuru on February 28. While Cobra died on February 29, the tiger died on Sunday. The Zoo authorities had brought a pair of tiger, Lesser whistling teal, Monitor Lizard and two pairs of King Cobra.

According to Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni, the tiger died due to heart attack and the King Cobra died due to liver problems. The organs of the dead animals will be sent to the laboratory for further verification.