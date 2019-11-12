Tight security cover at Sabarimala

Over 10,000 police personnel, including over 300 women police personnel, will be deployed in and around Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in phases during the upcoming pilgrimage season from November 16 to January 20.

State police chief Loknath Behera informed that a tight security cover would be ensured in Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season, with over 2,500 police personnel on duty at any point of time.

Police sources said that women police personnel would be stationed at Pamba and would be allowed at Sannidhanam only in case of any emergency situation.

The police were anticipating chances of tension during this pilgrimage season too, as some women groups in the 10-50 age group had already announced their plans to visit the Ayyapa temple.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court order on review petitions against the order allowing women to Sabarimala was expected this week.