Tirumala Brahmotsavams: AP CM Reddy offers silk vastrams to Lord Venkateshwara

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy presented silk robes to Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala on Monday, on behalf of the state government.

Reddy took part in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple opposite the main shrine and presented the vastrams to the main deity. He later participated in the Garuda vahana seva as part of the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Centre, set up in the Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) super specialty hospital in Tirupati.

The exclusive children heart care hospital is first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. The 50-bed hospital will be initially housed in the TTD-run BIRRD. The total expenditure incurred on civil, electrical work, medical equipment including Cath Lab, heart-lung machine, Cardiography system machines etc. was Rs 25 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the renovated Alipiri pedestrian route and a Gau Mandiram near Srivari Padalu.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Reddy would launch the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti channels in Hindi and Kannada, and inaugurate the second boondi mixture complex near the Tirumala shrine.

The annual temple event is this time free of the controversy that surrounded the CM's visit in 2020. Questioning Reddy's faith in Lord Venkateshwara, the opposition TDP and BJP had last year renewed their demand that the CM should sign the Tirumala declaration required for non-Hindus to enter the premises.

