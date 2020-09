Tirumala Brahmotsavams schedule: Celestial event to be held in solitude

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is conducting the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara from September 19-27 in Ekantham (solitude) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the prescribed restrictions.

During the festival, 12,000 devotees would be provided darshan every day.

SVBC will provide a live telecast of the Brahmotsavam vahana sevas being conducted in Ekantham.

The following is the schedule of events and vahana sevas of the Salakatla Brahmotsavams.

18.09.2020-Friday-Ankurarpanam (evening)

19.09.2020-Saturday- Dhwajarohanam (Mithuna lagnam between 6 pm and 6.30 pm

Pedda Shesha vahanam-8.30 pm - 9.30 pm.

20.09.2020 - Sunday - 9 am and 10 am Chinna Sesha Vahanam

Afternoon 1pm and 3 pm Snapana Tirumanjanam

Evening 7pm-8 pm Hamsa Vahanam

21.09.2020-Monday

9 am and 10 am Simha vahana

Afternoon 1pm and 3 pm Snapana Tirumanjanam

7 pm and 8 pm- Muthypu Pandiri vahanam.

22.09.2020 - Tuesday

9 am and 10 am-Kalpavruksa vahana

Afternoon 1pm and 3 pm - Snapana Tiirumanjanam

7 pm and 8 pm- Sarvabhupala Vahanam

23.09.2020 - Wednesday

9 am and 10 am- Mohini avataram

Evening 7.00-8.30 pm- Garuda vahanam

24.09.2020 - Thursday

9 am and 10 am-Hanumanta vahanam

4 pm and 5 pm - Sarvabhupala vahanam

7 pm and 8 pm - Gaja vahanam

25.09.2020 - Friday

9 am and 10 am-Suryaprabha vahanam

7 pm and 8 pm-Chandraprabha vahanam

26.09.2020 - Saturday

9 am and 10 am -Sarvabhupala vahanam

7 pm and 8 pm -Aswa vahanam

27.09.2020 - Sunday

4am and 6am Pallaki Utsavam and Tiruchi Utsavam

6am-9am - Snapana Tirumanjanam and Chakra Snanam at Ayina mahal

8pm-9am- Dhwajavarohanam

Because of adhika-maasam, there would be two brahmotsavams this year - Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be held in October.