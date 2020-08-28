Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be a solitary event this year

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, the most prominent event on the Tirumala hill, would be held from 19 to 27 September.

The celebration would be sans public participation this time because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 10-day celestial event attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Because of Adhika-maasam, there would be two Brahmotsavams this year, the second one to be held in October.

“We have decided to conduct the Salakatla Brahmotsavams scheduled from September 19 till 27 in ekantham (solitude) within the Srivari temple premises in Tirumala. The Covid-19 situation does not allow for the Lord’s various processions in the four Mada streets,” TTD board chairman YV Subba Reddy said after the trust members’ meeting at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday.

“Based on the situation in October, an appropriate decision will be taken to conduct the Navaratri Brahmotsavams (with devotee participation),” Reddy said.

Barring those present in Tirupati, rest of the members attended the meeting in a virtual format.

TTD board for higher returns on deposits

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board has also deliberated on altering its funds, gold investment pattern in order to earn more interest to compensate for the revenue loss because of Covid-19 and restricted pilgrim entry.

“Plans are afoot to enhance the revenue earned from the gold and cash deposits of TTD (in the banks). Our effort is to get monthly interest credit on all deposits,” Reddy said.

The Tirupati temple has about Rs 14,000 crore fixed deposits in the banks, which earns around Rs 700 crore interest annually. It also has a gold reserve of eight-tonne.

Against the about 70,000 pilgrims visiting the temple every day before, only nine thousand Rs 300 online tokens and 3000 free tokens were being issued following the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Reddy said that the issuance of 3000 free darshan tokens would resume at the Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati from August 29. These tokens for the Tirupati locals were halted in view of the high incidence of Covid-19 infections in the town.

Venkateshwara temples construction

TTD plans to commence the construction of Lord Venkateshwara temples at Mumbai, Varanasi, Jammu, and Chennai once the Covid-19 situation eases towards normalcy. The board discussed ways to raise funds for the construction locally by involving philanthropists and entrepreneurs.