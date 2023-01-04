Tirumala gets Rs 7.6 cr offerings on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirumala gets Rs 7.6 crore offerings on Vaikunta Ekadasi

The earlier record was Rs 6.31 crore, counted on October 23 last year

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla
  • Jan 04 2023, 04:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 04:20 ist
A sea of devotees on the Tirumala hill on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi dropped a whopping Rs 7.68 crore as their offerings to Lord Venkateshwara, breaking the previous record of the highest Hundi collection on a single day.

The earlier record was Rs 6.31 crore, counted on October 23 last year, a TTD official told DH.

A total of 69,414 pilgrims had the darshan of the revered deity, entering the sacred sanctum through the Uttara-dwaram (north entrance), during the much sought-after, once-in-a-year event. The devotees included ministers, governors, judges, businessmen and celebrities from several states.

The Uttara-dwara darshanam at the Balaji temple was traditionally allowed only on Vaikunta Ekadasi and the following Dwadasi day.

However, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board has from December 2020 onwards, decided to keep the temporary entrance open for 10 days “to facilitate Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to a maximum number of devotees.” This year, it is from January 2 to 11.

“The board’s decision to open the special entrance for 10 days allows us to facilitate darshan for up to 80,000 devotees a day, i.e., a total of about eight lakh devotees by January 11,” a senior TTD official said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
India News

