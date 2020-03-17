Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams makes arrangements against coronavirus spread

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has stated that it made many systematic and extensive arrangements to tackle the spread of the virus at Tirumala.

Timeslot for tokens

From zero hours of Tuesday, March 17, TTD has commenced the issue of time slot tokens for direct Srivari darshan without any waiting in the Vaikuntam queue complex. TTD set up various counters at Tirumala and Tirupati to issue tokens.

Anna Prasadam

Only 500 devotees were accommodated in each dining hall of Annaprasadam Complex as against normal seating capacity of 1000 for each hall at the rate of two pilgrims per table instead of four. The staff and sevaks wore masks and sanitised their hands at regular intervals while serving Annaprasadam to pilgrims.

Kalyana Katta

Tonsuring is done quickly at all Kalyana Kattas in Tirumala without any waiting. All barbers have worn masks and used Dettol solutions. The tonsuring halls were cleaned up every two hours.

Accommodation

All rest houses, cottages, PACs and guesthouses were cleaned up with additional cleaning staff and pilgrims were allowed into rooms, one hour after cleaning.

Health

All thickly populated junctions are cleaned with disinfectants against infectious diseases and sanitisers.

Awareness camps were organised for all TTD employees and senior officials. All staff posted in the Tirumala were provided with masks and sanitisers.

A control room has been set up at Tirumala health office. Devotees can dial 0877-2263447 for emergencies and coronavirus awareness information.

Medical

All vehicles passing through Alipiri checkpoint are sprayed with anti-infectious disinfectants.

Emergency Medical camps were set up at Alipiri Padala Mandapam, Srivari Mettu walker’s path along with thermal screening.

TTD has offered to all ₹300 darshan online advance ticket holders an option to postpone to future dates or else offer a refund if they cancel their visits.

In order to completely avoid waiting period, TTD has cancelled Arjita sevas like vishesha puja, Sahasra Kalasabhisekam and Vasantotsavams.

Extensive publicity

TTD is making non-stop announcements and telecasts on coronavirus awareness measures on SVBC channel and Radio and broadcasting services.